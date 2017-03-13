Come From Away greeted with rave reviews in New York

New York reviewers couldn’t stop gushing about Come From Away, the feel-good musical about Newfoundland hospitality immediately after 9/11, which made its Broadway debut Sunday night.

“It’s a singing reminder that when things are at their worst, people can be at their best,” wrote Joe Dziemianowicz of the New York Daily News.

The musical is set in Gander, Nfld., some 2,400 kilometres from Ground Zero, and centres on “the plane people” who had to spend five days there after American authorities shut down U.S. air space in the hours after the terror attacks.

Dziemianowicz and the other reviewers couldn’t thank enough the Newfoundlanders who cheerfully opened their homes to stranded strangers — and in some cases their pet dogs, cats and monkeys.

“They opened their homes, made small acts of kindness and let flow liquor for an out-there ritual that involves kissing a fish to make non-Newfoundlanders (“come from aways”) honorary citizens,” Dziemianowicz wrote. “It’s a story that sings.”

Broadway critics noted that — at first glance — 9/11 is a dicey topic for a feel-good musical in New York City.

“Come From Away sounds like a show that most New Yorkers would run a city mile to avoid,” wrote Ben Brantley of the New York Times.

That said, it’s somehow irresistible, Brantley raved.

“Try, if you must, to resist the gale of goodwill that blows out of Come From Away, the big bear hug of a musical that opened on Sunday night at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater,” he wrote. “But even the most stalwart cynics may have trouble staying dry-eyed during this portrait of heroic hospitality under extraordinary pressure.”

Bantley credited the Canadian-born production, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and directed by Christopher Ashley, with pushing “so many emotional buttons that you wind up feeling like an accordion.”

Bantley wrote that the musical might never have made it to Broadway, if not for the timing.

“But we are now in a moment in which millions of immigrants are homeless and denied entry to increasingly xenophobic nations, including the United States. A tale of an insular populace that doesn’t think twice before opening its arms to an international throng of strangers automatically acquires a near-utopian nimbus.

“So does the reminder that there was a time when much of the Western world united in the face of catastrophe. And when politicians who have since become the butts of jaded jokes (hey there, Rudolph Giuliani and Tony Blair) stood tall as leaders of substance.”

Frank Scheck of the Hollywood Reporter was equally effusive, writing, “The true-life story that inspired the new musical Come From Away would seem like the stuff of a Frank Capra movie.”

Scheck acknowledged it’s sentimental stuff, but said it feels necessary in “these politically fractious times.”

Jesse Green of vulture.com was also caught up in the feel-good mood, calling it an “unlikely and aggressively nice new musical” which “reflects a triumph of the human spirit.”

“It’s by no means the best musical on Broadway, but it’s surely the goodest,” Green wrote.