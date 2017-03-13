Ed Sheeran to guest star on 'Game of Thrones'

AUSTIN, Texas — Ed Sheeran will guest star in the upcoming season of "Game of Thrones."

The show's producers made the announcement Sunday night during a panel discussion at the South by Southwest festival in Texas.

Producer David Benioff told the audience that they've been trying to get the 26-year-old British singer a spot on the show for years to surprise Sheeran fan Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the HBO fantasy drama.