Video: Olly the Jack Russell wins admirers after face-plant at Crufts

Olly may not be the best in show, but the Jack Russell terrier's amazing energy during Crufts' agility competition has made him a canine sensation.

Olly the Jack Russell terrier may not be graceful on the circuit, but no matter. The hilarity of his face-plant is too cute not to love.

Best in show he is not, but Olly the Jack Russell terrier has become Internet-famous after his clumsy, yet loveable performance at the Crufts' dog show in Birmingham, UK.

The wiry-coated pooch started the course with a face-palm worthy face-plant, but he got right back up to haphazardly finish the agility course with great enthusiasm.

Despite not winning any prizes at the competition, Olly's performance has garnered him troves of admirers online.  

