Cuba tries to reboot its creaky state news apparatus

HAVANA — The Cuban government is trying to reboot its Soviet-era news apparatus with a high-definition current affairs channel staffed by young journalists.

The Caribe channel is starting slowly, with 3 1/2 hours of programming a night on a new channel available to a few hundred thousand viewers who have bought high-definition decoder boxes.

Producers say they hope to eventually expand to nearly round-the-clock programming. That's a niche currently occupied only by Telesur, a regional news channel financed by leftist Latin American governments.