Feist announces fifth studio album 'Pleasure' will arrive in April

TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Feist says "Pleasure," her first studio album in nearly six years, will be released on April 28.

It's the first time Feist has released an album of new material since 2011's "Metals," which won the Polaris Music Prize.

She reunited with longtime collaborators Mocky and Renaud Letang for her fifth studio album. They both contributed to "The Reminder," the 2007 release that launched her career into the mainstream with hits like "1234" and "I Feel It All."

The singer, born Leslie Feist, is also lined up to appear on Broken Social Scene's newest album, expected later this year.