Making waves: Rick Yancey plans a new '5th Wave' novel

NEW YORK — Bestselling author Rick Yancey is ready to make new waves.

G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Yancey had a three-book deal, including at least one that continues his "5th Wave" science fiction series. The next "5th Wave" book, currently untitled, is scheduled for the spring of 2018. In a statement Tuesday, Yancey promised "new characters, surprising twists" and "non-stop action."