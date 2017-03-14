Pop singer Shawn Mendes cast in Ivan Reitman film 'Summer of Love'

TORONTO — Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes has been cast in filmmaker Ivan Reitman's upcoming musical "Summer of Love."

Reitman's Montecito Picture Co., confirmed the news to The Canadian Press on Tuesday.

This will be the first musical for the Toronto-raised director-producer, whose credits include "Ghostbusters," "Animal House" and "Space Jam."

Mendes, who has five nominations for next month's Juno Awards, has appeared in a couple of TV series and voiced a character in the 2013 animated film "Underdogs."

But the 18-year-old singer-songwriter hasn't acted onscreen in a feature before.

Details are scant about "Summer of Love," but according to an interview with entertainment website MrWavvy.com, Reitman said it's a personal story about the summer of 1967.

He also said he hopes to direct the film.

"Mr. Reitman can confirm that Shawn Mendes has been cast in the film," a representative for Reitman said by email.