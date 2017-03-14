Suspect arrested in killings of Toya Wright's brothers

NEW ORLEANS — A suspect has been arrested in the New Orleans killings of two brothers of reality television star Toya Wright, the ex-wife of rapper Lil Wayne.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Antoine Edwards was charged on Thursday with second-degree murder in the killings of Joshua and Ryan "Rudy" Johnson, who were found shot to death inside a vehicle on July 31, 2016.

Arrest documents say investigators identified Edwards as a suspect after receiving multiple tips. It's unclear if Edwards has an attorney.