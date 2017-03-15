'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending March 12 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (2) Lincoln In The Bardo _ George Saunders
3. (5) My Not So Perfect Life _ Sophie Kinsella
4. (3) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill
5. (4) Heartbreak Hotel _ Jonathan Kellerman
6. (7) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
7. (8) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney
8. (-) A Piece Of The World _ Christina Baker Kline
9. (6) Son Of A Trickster _ Eden Robinson
10. (10) The Whistler _ John Grisham
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
2. (7) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
3. (9) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King
4. (8) This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence _ Terry O'Reilly
5. (3) The Hidden Life Of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
6. (2) Born A Crime _ Trevor Noah
7. (4) The Book Of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama And Desmond Tutu
8. (5) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear
9. (-) Thank You For Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas Friedman
10. (6) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis