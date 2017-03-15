'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending March 12 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (2) Lincoln In The Bardo _ George Saunders

3. (5) My Not So Perfect Life _ Sophie Kinsella

4. (3) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill

5. (4) Heartbreak Hotel _ Jonathan Kellerman

6. (7) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

7. (8) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney

8. (-) A Piece Of The World _ Christina Baker Kline

9. (6) Son Of A Trickster _ Eden Robinson

10. (10) The Whistler _ John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

2. (7) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

3. (9) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King

4. (8) This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence _ Terry O'Reilly

5. (3) The Hidden Life Of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

6. (2) Born A Crime _ Trevor Noah

7. (4) The Book Of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama And Desmond Tutu

8. (5) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear

9. (-) Thank You For Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas Friedman