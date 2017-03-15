Why Chevy Stevens toned down the torture of her characters

Chevy Stevens is hiding in her washroom. If this was a scene from one of her novels, she might be trying to escape a kidnapper, but, in reality, this is the only place Stevens can find a few minutes of quiet for this interview, away from her inquisitive four-year-old daughter.

Being a mother has changed not only Stevens’ life, but her approach to writing. Now that the Vancouver Island author has a kid, she’s more aware of what she puts down on paper.

“I don’t write about a child being hurt now, that’s for sure,” she says. “I have a phobia that if I wrote something about a child and something happened in my real life, I would be terrified that I brought it. I know — as if I’m godlike, or have that power — but this is a secret hidden fear and superstition.”

Her latest, Never Let You Go, follows Lindsey Nash, a young mom who escapes in the dead of night from her abusive husband, Andrew. Eleven years later with her life happily re-established, she discovers that Andrew is out of prison, and although legally he must stay away from her and her now-teenage daughter Sophie, Lindsey can’t shake the chilling sense she’s being watched. The story switches perspectives between Lindsey’s growing fears and Sophie’s conflicted desire to know her father, with a giant twister of an ending.

Never Let You Go is a departure from Stevens’ previous five books, all of which are set on Vancouver Island. For one, there is much less graphic physical violence, something Stevens has never shied away from since her 2010 debut, Still Missing, about a real-estate agent who is tortured in a remote cabin.

Written while Stevens was working as a realtor herself — her books often emerge out of her own fears — she sold her own home so she could focus on writing full-time. The gamble paid off: the manuscript landed Stevens an agent, a three-book publishing deal, and turned her into an international bestselling breakout star.

While Stevens’ thrillers have been praised for their gripping, no-apologies storytelling and strong female protagonists, she has occasionally faced criticism over the violence inflicted on them by male characters.

“I think I was in a darker place in my own life. I just didn’t want to go there anymore,” she says. “I wanted to experiment with how to make something really suspenseful. I wanted to show how someone can keep you constantly scared, even if they’re not doing something directly to you. How do I write a really scary book that is about physical violence, but without it being about women being abducted or murdered, or serial killers, or all those typical things?”

Although Never Let You Go is not autobiographical, Stevens admits she was influenced subconsciously by memories of her father, who died when she was 22. Like Andrew, Stevens’ dad was an alcoholic, who became violent when drinking.

“He would smash or break things, and he had a lot of problems with anger. But my dad was a great guy,” she says.

“It’s so hard to explain, even in your own mind, I still feel protective when I talk about him sometimes.”

In hindsight, Stevens also directly relates to a few scenes between Sophie and Andrew, but says the parallels were unintentional.

“This isn’t an agenda book,” she says adamantly. “I didn’t write it thinking, ‘I’m going to sit down and process all these feelings about my father,’ but sometimes I would step outside myself and think, ‘Holy crap, I’ve totally been there.’”

However, Stevens did imagine while writing that some day she hopes to enjoy a tightknit relationship with her offspring, like the one between Lindsey and Sophie.

“It was my way of projecting onto the future,” she says. “It is a love story, but it’s a mother-daughter love story.”