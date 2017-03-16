Juno Awards lengthen telecast with an extra half hour of show time

TORONTO — The Juno Awards are making way for more music by adding an extra half hour to this year's telecast.

Organizers for the country's biggest music celebration say it's the first time the Junos have expanded to a longer format in five years.

Several years ago, the event was scaled back to a tight two-hour show that combined live performances with award speeches and a few comedy bits.

Joining the lineup of acts confirmed to perform this year are Juno nominees Billy Talent and July Talk, as well as country star Dallas Smith, who's also lead singer of the band Default.

Previously announced performers include Alessia Cara, electronic group A Tribe Called Red, Sarah McLachlan and Shawn Mendes.

The Junos, which are being staged in Ottawa this year, will be co-hosted by singer Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters. Last week, the duo was announced as replacements for Michael Buble, who continues to care for his three-year-old son who is fighting cancer. The Junos will air on CTV on April 2.