Video: Matthew Perry says he once beat up Justin Trudeau in grade school

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as the sarcastic Chandler Bing on Friends, says he once beat up Justin Trudeau in Grade 5 over “pure jealousy” he and a friend shared over the Prime Minister’s athletic abilities.

“I think he was excelling in a sport, so it was pure jealousy, and we beat him up,” Perry told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his show Wednesday.

“Don’t they have secret service there protecting the children of prime ministers?” Kimmel asked.

“They didn’t,” Perry replied.

“That would never happen to Donald Trump, you’d be in the stockade right now, you’d be in Russia somewhere, ” Kimmel said.

Perry, a few years older than Trudeau, said he wasn’t bragging about it, that he was “a stupid kid.”

The actor’s mother, Suzanne Perry, was a former press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Perry joked that the incident sparked Trudeau’s journey to lead Canada.

“I think it was rather instrumental in him going to such big heights and becoming the Prime Minister,” Perry joked.

Kimmel then asked if the two ever kept contact. Perry replied in his most Chandler-like response.