PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 3/12/17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steeel (Delacorte)

2. "Silence Fallen" by Patricia Briggs (Ace)

3. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W.Norton)

4. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)

5. "Exit West" by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead)

6. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

7. "Humans, Bow Down" by Patterson/Raymond (Little, Brown)

8. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

10. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

12. "A Piece of the World" by Christina Baker Kline (William Morrow)

13. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Never Never" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

15. "The Girl Before" by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Unshakeable" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Portraits of Courage" by George W. Bush (Crown)

3. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" (Piggyback)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

5. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

6. "The Little Things" by Andy Andrews (Thomas Nelson)

7. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)

8. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

9. "Between Heaven and the Real World" by Steven Curtis (Chapman)

10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

11. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

12. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

13. "Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto.." by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf)

14. "Floret Farm's Cut Flower Garden" by Erin Benzakein (Chronicle)

15. "This Life I Live" by Rory Feek (Thomas Nelson)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Obsession" by Nora roberts (Berkley)

2. "Expecting to Die" by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)

3. "The Last Mile" by David Baldacci (Vision)

4. "What We Find" by Robyn Carr (Mira)

5. "Alaska Home" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. "Monahan's Massacre" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. "Insidious" by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

8. "The Shack" (movie tie-in) by William Paul Young (Windblown)

9. "The Apartment" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

10. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

11. "Devil in Spring" by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

12. "Brighter than the Sun" by Maya Banks (Berkley)

13. "About That Man" by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

14. "Big Little Lies" (TV tie-in) by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

15. "The Pursuit" by Evanovich/Goldberg (Bantam)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Shack" (movie tie-in) by Wm. Paul Young (Windblown)

2. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

3. "You Are Here" by Jenny Lawson (Flatiron)

4. "The Walking Dead, Vol. 27" by Robert Kirkman et al. (Image)

5. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

6. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

7. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

8. "The Orphan's Tale" by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

9. "Bullseye" by Patterson/Ledwidge (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "The Obsession" by Nora roberts (Berkley)

11. "The Zookeeper's Wife" (movie tie-in) by Diane Ackerman (W.W. Norton)

12. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

13. "Home" by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

14. "Most Wanted" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's Griffin)

15. "Big Little Lies" (TV tie-in) by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)