Shaq furnishes home of Atlanta girl who survived dog attack

ATLANTA — Shaquille O'Neal has bought new furniture for the family of a 5-year-old Atlanta girl who survived a dog attack that left another child dead.

WAGA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nr8h4n ) Syari Sanders returned home this week after being hospitalized since the Jan. 17 attack. Sanders and 6-year-old Logan Braatz were walking to a bus stop when they were attacked by two dogs. Braatz died from his injuries. The dogs' owner has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.