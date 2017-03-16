The Mouse House banks big on some real-life renovations

Disney is banking on the Beauty and the Beast.

After all, not only is it presumably the most expensive musical ever made, but it will also ring in a new era for the Mouse House – one in which the studio will focus on morphing live-action remakes from its own animated classics.

Of course, they began last year with The Jungle Book and Cinderella but this weekend’s Beauty and the Beast officially initiates a new age of live-action adaptations that just may be leaving diehard Disney animation fans moping.

“Traditionalists might think that it means the thing they love so much is being erased but it’s not and it’s not being shunned in anyway,” explained actress Audra McDonald, who portrays Madame Garderobe in this weekend’s remake of the 1991 animated blockbuster. “That film is absolutely perfect and no one denies that; Disney isn’t trying to get rid of that - they’re just exploring."

In fact, McDonald goes one step further, insisting that Disney’s investment in reimagining old classics will only benefit fervent film-lovers. While immortal gems certainly have charm, there is a delightful difference in seeing iconic cartoons transformed into live action.

“It just allows for subtler shading that can only be achieved with actual human beings,” said the six-time Tony Award-winning thespian. In fact, whether it’s the endearing tale of a beauty that falls in love with a hideous beast or any other animated gem-turned-live action hit, the form of any fairy tale will only be as good as its story.

“This story touches the core in our humanity of wanting to be seen for who we are,” said McDonald of what really makes the updated classic work. “No matter what generation we are in, what period of time we’re living in, that’s always going to be a deeply human thing and that’s why I think it continues to resonate.”

Disney’s Live-Action Remakes

Disney has more than a dozen live-action reboots being forged from its animated catalogue. Here are just three of the most-anticipated:

The Lion King (Release Date: TBD)

This cherished lion-cub drama will be getting a real-life renovation care of Jungle Book-director Jon Favreau, who has cast Donald Glover (TV’s Atlanta) to play Simba while James Earl Jones will return to portray Mufasa, the same character he voiced in the 1994 hit.

Dumbo (Release Date: May 2018)

Its been over 75 years since a big-eared elephant broke hearts on the big-screen in this Disney classic. Now renowned filmmaker Tim Burton will rejuvenate the peppy pachyderm. However with a script being written by Ehren Kruger (The Ring), this Dumbo could be a bit disturbing.

Mulan Release (Date: November 2018)

Although little is known, this 1998 Disney favourite is definitely in the works with director Niki Caro (the upcoming The Zookeeper’s Wife) in charge. A tale about one of China’s greatest heroines, the studio has put out a casting call for an Asian lead after false rumours that Jennifer Lawrence was cast created an uproar with fans.

And three more in the pipeline:

The Little Mermaid – Early in development, Hamilton-creator Lin-Manual Miranda is currently shaping songs for the updated live-action musical about a mermaid out of water.

Cruella – Fresh off her Oscar win for La La Land, Emma Stone will next take on playing the villain from 101 Dalmations in this live-action origin story.