The prodigal son of the Maritimes is happy to stay at home

It’s the day after the Canadian Screen Awards and Allan Hawco missed out on the whole affair.

Grounded in Newfoundland after a treacherous windstorm left tens of thousands without electricity, the actor resigned to watch his latest film Weirdos pick up two CSAs from afar. But he actually didn’t mind that much.

“I don’t like leaving the province,” laughed the 39-year-old thespian a day later. “I was bummed that I wasn’t there with all my friends last night but there was a part of me that didn’t mind staying a little bit later in St. John’s.”

Raised on The Rock, Hawco is truly one of the Maritimes’ prodigal sons. Not only does he still make Newfoundland his home, but it’s where the actor-producer decided to film his former six-season television hit drama Republic of Doyle and his new historical Netflix fur-trade series Frontier.



“I just kind of grew up with this severe love for Newfoundland — it’s weird,” explained Hawco. “I wanted more than anything in my life to produce and create television and film there and work and live there. I’ve wanted that far more than I might have, in my younger years, to be a Hollywood celebrity.”

As such, Hawco is proving an intriguing personality in Canadian entertainment. By shunning the alluring spotlight of Tinseltown to achieve success north of the border, he’s arguably inspiring other ambitious actors averse to the seductive pull of American showbiz.

In Hawco’s case, it’s also landed him a small-but-satisfying paternal part in Weirdos (in theatres today) where he mingled with fellow-minded flag-wavers like iconic director Bruce McDonald (Highway 61, Trigger) and celebrated scribe Daniel MacIvor.

“He’s been a mentor to me over the years,” admitted Hawco of the Cape Breton playwright and his Canadian Screen Award-winning script about two teens coming-of-age as they hitchhike across 1970’s Nova Scotia.

“But another reason I wanted to do the movie is because of Bruce. There’s people like them who have committed their lives to telling our stories and believe in it. There’s a beautiful thing when you do that and people care — that’s something that’s hard to achieve and when it does work, it’s very special.”

