Turkish designer on trial for video denouncing government

ISTANBUL — A Turkish fashion designer appeared in court on Thursday accused of "inciting hatred and enmity" for a video he posted on social media that used vulgar language to denounce the government.

Barbaros Sansal, who faces a maximum of three years in prison if convicted, rejected the accusations and requested an acquittal, the private Dogan news agency reported. His lawyer told the court that his postings had no discriminatory or violent messages, the agency reported.

A video the designer tweeted on New Year's Eve used the vulgar language and also criticized celebrations "while there is so much filth, vileness and poverty." The video drew criticism from social media users who considered it offensive.

Sansal was expelled on Jan. 2 from Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus, where he was vacationing, and then attacked by unknown assailants on the tarmac at Istanbul's main airport upon his arrival there.

He was released from custody earlier this month, but has been barred from leaving Turkey pending the outcome of the trial.