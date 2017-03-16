WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended March 12th.

FICTION

1. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

2. "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steeel (Delacorte)

3. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

4. "The Cat in the Hat" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

5. "Fox in Socks" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

6. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

7. "Silence Fallen" by Patricia Briggs (Ace)

8. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W. Norton)

9. "Dr. Seuss's ABC" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

10. "Oh, The Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

NONFICTION

1. "Unshakeable" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

2. "Portraits of Courage" by George W. Bush (Crown)

3. "The Legend of Zelda" (Piggyback)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

5. "There's No Place Like Space" by Tish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

7. "Oh Say Can You Say Di-no-saur?" by Bonnie Worth (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. "The Little Things" by Andy Andrews (Thomas Nelson)

9. "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

10. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)'

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Silence Fallen" by Patricia Briggs (Ace)

2. "The Shack" by William P. Young (Windblown)

3. "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steeel (Delacorte)

4. "The Billionaire Takes All" by J.S. Scott (Montalke Romance)

5. "The Secret Wife" by Gill Paul (HarperCollins)

6. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. "The Pillars of the Earth" by Ken Follett (Penguin)

8. "Brighter than the Sun" by Maya Banks (Penguin)

9. "The Ship of Brides: A Novel" by Jojo Moyes (Penguin)

10. "Blush for Me: A Fusion Novel" by Kristen Proby (HarperCollins)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Lost City of the Monkey God' by Douglas Preston (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

3. "Sickened" by Julie Gregory (Random House)

4. "Ripper" by Patricia Cornwell (Thomas & Mercer)

5. "100 Days of Real Food" by Lisa Leake (HarperCollins)

6. "Clementine" by Sonia Purnell (Penguin)

7. "Nudge" by Richard H. Thaler and Cass R. Sunstein (Penguin)

8. "Catch Me If You Can" by Frank W. Abagnale and Stan Redding (Crown Archetype)

9. "Authentic Mexican" by Rick Bayless (HarperCollins)

10. "The $100 Startup" by Chris Guillebeau (Crown)