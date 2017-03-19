A-Rod takes J-Lo out to the ballgame

TAMPA, Fla. — Take me out to the ballgame, A-Rod.

You got it, J-Lo.

Back at spring training with the New York Yankees as a guest instructor, Alex Rodriguez watched part of Saturday's exhibition game against the Baltimore Orioles in a suite with singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.

The two are said to be dating.

A-Rod has been linked romantically to other Hollywood stars in the past, including Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

Rodriguez was released by the Yankees last August with more than a season left on his $275 million, 10-year contract. The 41-year-old former slugger began his first stint as a guest instructor with the team last month and said his playing days are over.

Fox recently announced a multiyear deal with Rodriguez that expands his broadcasting role with the network.