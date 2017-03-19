Charlie Sheen's ex-wife takes plea deal in Utah driving case
A
A
Share via Email
HEBER CITY, Utah — A former wife of actor Charlie Sheen has taken a plea deal on charges she wouldn't stop her car for police.
Citing court records, the Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2nHeQwm ) that Brooke Mueller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a
In exchange, a
Heber City police said they tried to stop the 39-year-old from Park City on Jan. 13 as she was driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. She went on 6 miles before stopping, claiming she didn't see the officer.
Steve Honig, a representative for Mueller, declined to comment on the case on Sunday.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com