Wife: Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar

NASHVILLE — Glen Campbell's wife says Alzheimer's disease has robbed the 80-year-old singer's ability to play guitar.

But Kim Campbell tells The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2mgkkRQ ) that her husband occasionally breaks into a solo air guitar routine, which she says is "kind of fun."

Glen Campbell was diagnosed with the brain-ravaging disease in 2011 and went on a world tour afterward. The singer known for such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy," ''Wichita Lineman" and "Southern Nights" was moved to a long-term care facility in 2014.