Colin Farrell tapped to play Oliver North for Amazon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Colin Farrell is slated to star as Oliver North in a limited series from Amazon.
Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed Farrell in the film "Lobster," will direct the untitled, one-hour series that will cover the Iran-Contra scandal. Ben Stiller is among the executive producers.
North, a decorated U.S. marine and a Fox News commentator, was at the
Lanthimos says he's excited to be working with Farrell again and that the story feels "very fresh and relevant to our times."
Farrell, active in films, starred in the second season of HBO's "True Detective."
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Class geared to girls at Alberta school should teach more life skills — like marrying rich: Mochama
-
Alt-right groups hold M-103 protest outside Calgary City Hall
-
How do I tell a coworker her chatter is wasting my time — without sounding like a grump?
-