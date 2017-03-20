Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth

The 32-year-old singer opened up about her sexuality and praised the gay community while receiving an award from the Human Rights Campaign on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Perry was born into a fundamentalist Christian family, but says she was curious about sexuality and knew it wasn't a black-and-white issue. She referenced one of her biggest hits in telling the group "I kissed a girl and I liked it." She added that she also "did more than that." She says she "prayed the gay away" at Christian camps, but later met people outside of her "bubble."