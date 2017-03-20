Entertainment

Mel B files for divorce from husband of nearly 10 years

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Mel B arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Court records in Los Angeles show the singer and

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Mel B arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Court records in Los Angeles show the singer and "America's Got Talent" judge filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years, Stephen Belafonte,Â on Monday, March 20, 2017. They have a 5-year-old daughter together. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Court records show singer and television personality Mel B has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 10 years.

The former Spice Girl, whose real name is Melanie Brown, cited irreconcilable differences for her breakup from producer Stephen Belafonte. Her petition was filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

They have a 5-year-old daughter together and Brown is seeking joint custody.

Brown and Belafonte married in July 2007. She listed Dec. 28 as the date they separated. Brown, who is a judge on "America's Got Talent," is asking a judge to deny spousal support to Belafonte.

