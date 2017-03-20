Sunday spike: NCAA TV audiences increase for CBS, Turner

CBS Sports and Turner Sports say viewership for the first Sunday of the NCAA Tournament, which was packed with close games and marquee teams, was up 34 per cent over last year's Sunday second-round coverage.

The networks announced Monday that the eight games aired Sunday on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV averaged 11.9 million viewers. Last year's Sunday second-round games drew 8.9 million viewers.

Sunday's games featured some of the college basketball's most notable power programs: Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, UCLA and Kansas. Six of the eight games played were decided by seven points or less, with South Carolina upsetting Duke in prime time.