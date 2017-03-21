Agent: Banderas in "perfect health" after medical check-up

MADRID — A spokeswoman for Antonio Banderas says the actor is in "perfectly good health" after undergoing medical examinations in a Swiss clinic in recent days.

The spokeswoman with Media Art Management in Spain denied reports Monday that the 56-year-old Spanish actor, known for "Zorro" and "Desperado," had been admitted to hospital at the Genolier clinic near Geneva. She declined to be identified.

On Monday Banderas posted a video on his official Facebook page, showing him climbing a wall in Switzerland. "It seems like some media suffered a Heart Press Attack," he wrote, referring to the name for celebrity gossip media in Spanish.