Edmonton playwright David Belke accused of possessing child pornography

EDMONTON — Police say they've charged an Edmonton playwright and substitute teacher with possession of child pornography.

An investigation by ALERT Internet Child Exploitation and Edmonton police began in late February after receiving information from the public.

A computer was seized and police say child sexual exploitation photos and videos were found on it.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

David Belke, 56, is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

He was arrested March 17 and released on a number of conditions, including that he not work or volunteer in any location where it could be reasonably foreseen that a person 16 years of age or under may be present.

"Belke is heavily involved in Edmonton's theatre community and was a substitute teacher in Edmonton," ALERT said in its news release.

Belke's website says he currently works as resident playwright with Edmonton's Shadow Theatre, where he is also in charge of new play development.