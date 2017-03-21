The real heroism is the modesty of this Band of Brothers

The show: Band of Brothers, Episode 7 (HBO)

The moment: “I withstood it well, but…”



The World War II US paratroopers of Easy Company just fought a hellish winter battle in Bastogne, Belgium — freezing cold, constant shelling, trees and bodies blown to splinters. One of the real men who endured it, now a white-haired senior, speaks in a to-camera interview.

“You don’t have a chance when your friends go down, you know, to really take care of them as you might,” he says. As he speaks, his voice thickens. His eyes fill with tears. He has to keep licking his lips because his mouth dries up.

“I withstood it well, but I had a lot of trouble in later life, because those events would come back.” A barely contained sob fills his voice as he adds, “And you never forget them.”

HBO’s older series are available on demand right now, so I was happy to catch up with this 10-parter from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, based on Stephen Ambrose’s book.

It took me a few hours to realize its genius: It’s not about individual characters. The men who speak to camera aren’t identified until the final episode. The actors playing them are hard to tell apart.

But that’s the point. This show is about the idea of comradeship — about throwing your person into service for the collective, about making all bodies into one body, about caring for others more than yourself.

That’s a rare idea in our age of hyper-individuality, even rarer now than it was in 2001 when this show was made. The modesty is the heroism.