Video: Wyclef Jean cuffed by LAPD in case of 'mistaken identity'

Wyclef Jean is calling out the LAPD after he was cuffed by officers who mistook him for a robbery suspect.

The 47-year-old R&B star tweeted a video of him in handcuffs while flashing squad car lights illuminated him and the arresting officers early Tuesday.

“That’s what’s going on right now with Wyclef in L.A. right now,” he says to the camera. “The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing.”

The singer adds he was returning home from a recording studio.

According to reports, police say they were responding to a call about an armed robbery at a West Hollywood gas station when Jean was detained.

Police say the victim in the alleged robbery reported that the suspect was driving a vehicle that matches the one Jean was travelling in.

In later tweets, the Haitian-born artist says he was not given a chance to explain the situation before he was handcuffed.

“I was asked by the police to put my hands up, then I was told ‘do not move,’” he wrote. I was instantly handcuffed before being asked to identify myself.

“I said my name and told them they have (the) wrong person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed they had the wrong person.”