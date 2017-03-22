Beyond spring cleaning: Tapestries get 16 years of grooming
NEW YORK — Think your home furnishings are a dust magnet? New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine just spent 16 years cleaning and conserving its rare, supersize wall hangings.
Now the historic house of worship is inviting the public to enjoy the fruits of its
Centuries ago, tapestries were appreciated not only for their beauty but also for being a warm buffer against chilly palace walls.
These days, they're kept well-groomed by experts at the Gothic cathedral's textile conservation laboratory — a
Ten tapestries, their images woven with wool and silk yarn in rich earth tones, deep blue, green and russet, are displayed around the cathedral, with a focal point at the Chapels of the Seven Tongues, which
The works, hung with hand-sewn fabric fastener, are 15
Rare books, period objects and computer kiosks provide context on the "cultural, dynastic, political and religious worlds of the Barberini family," organizers say.
The exhibit, which also will offer educational activities, runs through June 25. The suggested admission contribution is $10.
The tapestries and artifacts will travel to the Jordan Schnitzer Museum in Eugene, Oregon, in the fall.