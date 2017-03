NEW YORK — The Motion Picture Association of America said Wednesday that worldwide box-office reached a record $38.6 billion in 2016, though international revenues were essentially stagnant.

The MPAA's annual report showed a global increase of .5 per cent in ticket sales from 2015. While China, the world's second-largest market after the U.S., has long been a priority of Hollywood, it dropped 3 per cent last year with $6.6 billion in ticket sales.