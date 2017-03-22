Joan Juliet Buck's memoir details life as a perpetual outsider

There is a leaf blower creating a ruckus outside Joan Juliet Buck’s room at the Chateau Marmont.

The iconic Sunset Boulevard hotel, with its intimidating stonewalls and discreet staff, has been a famous hideout for Hollywood celebrities, supermodels and other beautiful people since the 1930s.

It’s a world in which Buck is familiar — her father co-owned a film production company with Peter O’Toole, her mother was an actor whose best friend was Lauren Bacall. But it’s a world Buck has happily left behind, preferring now the more bohemian company of artists, writers and theatre performers.

Buck is on the phone at the Marmont doing interviews for her new memoir, The Price of Illusion, which chronicles her early life as an expat in Paris, her teenage years as an It Girl in Swinging London, a string of romantic affairs with the likes of Donald Sutherland and Eric Rothschild (she turned down an offer from Leonard Cohen to run away with him to Greece), and her career as a cultural reviewer.

Buck is best known as the only American to edit Vogue Paris, which she did for seven years — injecting colour, culture and “playfulness” into its staid pages until 2001 — when she was inexplicably banished and sent away to rehab by her boss, the head of Condé Nast International, for a phantom addiction she clearly didn’t suffer from.

The first draft of The Price of Illusion was more than 1,000 pages long, not surprising given Buck’s rich life, her travels and the people she has encountered (there’s even a chilling ghost story). But something happened as she “whittled and sculpted” to find the truth.

”I zeroed in on the thing that had been the problem all along, which has been illusion,” Buck says. “I thought there were parts of my life that were testaments to authenticity, and it was always something that I was seeking — except I loved all the glamour and the fantasy.”

Buck spent much of her life feeling like a perpetual outsider, from the time her family moved to Paris when she was three, to her reign at Vogue. “Unless I am really focused with a purpose on doing something like writing or now acting, I never quite felt I belong,” she says.

One place that did feel like home to Buck was at the Irish estate of her father’s friend and colleague, film producer John Huston — more specifically with his wife Ricki, a former ballet dancer who was killed in a car crash at age 39. Ricki’s daughters, actor Angelica and author Allegra Huston, who

Buck refers to as “semi-sisters,” became unofficial fact checkers for the book. “Ricki was open to everything,” Buck says. “She allowed Angelica and me to work with clay on the kitchen table. She didn’t say, ‘You’re going to make a mess.’ She’d say, ‘What are you making?’”

Now age 68, Buck spends most of her time surrounded by trees at her small home in the Hudson Valley, which she bought after giving up her loft in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen. She surrounds herself only with true friends, having given up any “fake relationships” from the past.