'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list for another week
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending March 19 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (6) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
3. (2) Lincoln In The Bardo _ George Saunders
4. (3) My Not So Perfect Life _ Sophie Kinsella
5. (4) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill
6. (9) Son Of A Trickster _ Eden Robinson
7. (-) Silence Fallen _ Patricia Briggs
8. (5) Heartbreak Hotel _ Jonathan Kellerman
9. (-) The Idiot _ Elif Batuman
10. (10) The Whistler _ John Grisham
NON-FICTION
1. (-) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
2. (2) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook
3. (5) The Hidden Life Of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
4. (8) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear
5. (1) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
6. (7) The Book Of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama And Desmond Tutu
7. (6) Born A Crime _ Trevor Noah
8. (-) The Stranger In The Woods _ Michael Finkel
9. (3) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King
10. (4) This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence _ Terry O'Reilly