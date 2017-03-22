'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list for another week

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending March 19 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (6) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

3. (2) Lincoln In The Bardo _ George Saunders

4. (3) My Not So Perfect Life _ Sophie Kinsella

5. (4) The Lonely Hearts Hotel _ Heather O'Neill

6. (9) Son Of A Trickster _ Eden Robinson

7. (-) Silence Fallen _ Patricia Briggs

8. (5) Heartbreak Hotel _ Jonathan Kellerman

9. (-) The Idiot _ Elif Batuman

10. (10) The Whistler _ John Grisham

NON-FICTION

1. (-) Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions _ Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

2. (2) Vimy: The Battle and the Legend _ Tim Cook

3. (5) The Hidden Life Of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

4. (8) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear

5. (1) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

6. (7) The Book Of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama And Desmond Tutu

7. (6) Born A Crime _ Trevor Noah

8. (-) The Stranger In The Woods _ Michael Finkel

9. (3) Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies _ Ross King