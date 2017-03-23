Actress Naturi Naughton expecting first child
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Actress Naturi Naughton says she is expecting her first child in July.
Naughton revealed the news to People magazine Wednesday. She confirmed it with a post on her Twitter page, saying she was blessed and excited to share the announcement.
The 32-year-old actress is a star of the Starz crime drama "Power." She plays Tasha St. Patrick, the wife of the main character, portrayed by Omari Hardwick.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Federal budget makes transit more expensive, and that's not what Toronto needs: Matt Elliott
-
Photos: Toronto's High Park Zoo infamous capybaras had a litter of rodent rugrats
-
Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming
-
Alcohol, cigarettes will be more expensive due to tax increase