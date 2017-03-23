Altogether ooky: Gomez Addams actor opposes fracking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The actor who played the patriarch of the Addams Family says the gas drilling process known as fracking is no joke.

John Astin, a Baltimore native and comedian who played Gomez Addams, is the voice of a radio ad that supporters of a ban are broadcasting Thursday morning.

Astin says in the ad there's nothing funny about poisoning drinking water and the air we breathe.

A measure to ban fracking in Maryland is advancing in the legislature. A bill to ban the practice already has passed the House of Delegates. A Senate panel passed the bill on Wednesday, and Gov. Larry Hogan says he supports it.