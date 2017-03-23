WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended March 19th.

FICTION

1. "Dragonwatch" by Brandon Mull (Shadow Mountain Publishing)

2. "The Cutthroat" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (G.P. Putnman's Sons)

3. "Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them" by Newt Scamander (Arthur Levine)

4. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

5. "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steeel (Delacorte)

6. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

7. "Too Many Carrots" by Katy Hudson (Capstone Young Readers)

8. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

9. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W. Norton)

10. "The Devil's Triangle" by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Gallery Books)

NONFICTION

1. "Trump's War" by Michael Savage (Center Street)

2. "Unshakeable" by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Portraits of Courage" by George W. Bush (Crown)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

5. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

6. "World of Warcraft: Chronicle, Vol. 2" (Dark Horse)

7. "Good Grief" by Theresa Caputo (Atria)

8. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

9. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Devil's Triangle" by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Gallery Books)

2. "The Shack" by William P. Young (Windblown)

3. "Silent Child" by Sarah A. Denzil (Sarah A. Denzil)

4. "The Cutthroat" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (G.P. Putnman's Sons)

5. "The Secret Wife" by Gill Paul (HarperCollins)

6. "In This Grave Hour" by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

7. "Extreme Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "The Play Mate" by Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan)

9. "The Marriage Lie" by Kimberly Belle (Mira)

10. "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarty (Penguin)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

2. "Without Warning" by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale House)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

4. "Bridge of Spies" by Giles Whittell (Crown Archetype)

5. "Seabiscuit" by Laura Hillenberand (Random House)

6. "Present Over Perfect" by Shauna Niequist with Brene Brown (Zondervan)

7. "The Zookeeper's Wife: A War Story" by Diane Ackerman (W.W. Norton)

8. "Triggers" by M. Goldsmith and M. Reiter (Crown)

9. "You Are Not Your Brain" by J. Schwartz and R. Gladding (Penguin)

10. "The Water is Wide" by Pat Conroy (Open Road Media)