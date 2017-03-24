3-time Oscar-winning cinematographer being honoured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer is being
Vittorio Stararo will be presented with the George Eastman Award during a ceremony Saturday night at the museum's Dryden Theater.
The 76-year-old native of Rome, Italy, won Oscars for Coppola's 1979 film "Apocalypse Now"; the Beatty-directed 1981 movie "Reds"; and Bernardo Bertolucci's "The Last Emperor" in 1987.
On Friday night, Stararo will provide the introduction to a screening of "Apocalypse Now Redux," Coppola's re-edited version of his epic. Saturday night's festivities includes a conversation with Storaro and a screening of a rare 35mm print of "Dick Tracy," the 1990 film Beatty also directed and starred in.