Amy Schumer drops out as Barbie in film based on doll

LOS ANGELES — Amy Schumer won't be playing Barbie after all.

Variety reports the comedian has dropped out of a live-action film based on the Mattel doll due to scheduling conflicts. Variety says the movie was scheduled to start shooting on June 23, but Schumer has a lengthy promotional tour for her comedy, "Snatched," which opens in May. She's also set to begin shooting "She Came to Me" with Steve Carrell soon.

The magazine says Sony needs to stick to a June 29, 2018, opening date for the Barbie film, because merchandise surrounding the film's release is already in the works. The studio says it respects and supports Schumer's decision.