Watch: New Handmaid's Tale trailer might be all Canadians get to see

A promotional trailer for the hotly awaited Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale has been posted on YouTube, and it suggests that Elisabeth Moss’ character will be put through the wringer in the show’s dystopian future religious dictatorship.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel and filmed recently in Toronto (note the shots of City Hall and the CBC’s Front St. headquarters) the two-minute clip follows Moss’ Offred — one of the women forced into reproductive duty on behalf of her society’s powerful, infertile wives — as she enters this enslavement and then into some kind of defiance. Joseph Fiennes is also seen as the Commander, the high-ranking whose child she is tasked with bearing.

The series’ first season debuts in the U.S. on the Hulu streaming service on April 26. If Canadians are intrigued by what they see here — more than they were by, say, the 1990 film adaptation — they might end up frustrated; there is as yet no service (broadcast or streaming) on this side of the border that has the rights to show the program.