Melee in court in case tied to 'Real Housewives' guest

PATERSON, N.J. — A melee has broken out at a hearing for a pair charged in the deaths of two men found in a burning car owned by a woman who often appears on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Clarence Williams and Gerry Thomas appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing. Bail was denied. They've pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

The two Paterson residents are charged with killing Aaron Anderson and Antonio Vega Jr., who were found last week inside a burning Audi.

An argument broke out in court between relatives of the victims and suspects. Obscenities were exchanged and objects thrown.