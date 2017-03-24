Netflix re-ups with Sandler, plan 4 more films together

NEW YORK — Netflix is doubling down on Adam Sandler. The streaming giant has extended its deal with the comedian for four more feature films.

As part of a previous four-movie deal, Sandler has already produced and starred in two films for Netflix. While neither "Ridiculous 6" nor "The Do-Over" received anything close to good reviews, Netflix said Friday they are the biggest film releases for the service. Sandler's next Netflix film, "Sandy Wexler," debuts April 14.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said Sandler's films have proven "extremely successful" with Netflix subscribers.