The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending March 23, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
2. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars
3. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
4. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
5. Rockabye (feat. Sean Paul & An..., Clean Bandit
6. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft P..., The Weeknd
7. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fi..., ZAYN & Taylor Swift
8. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara
9. Say You Won't Let Go, James Arthur
10. Issues, Julia Michaels
Top Albums
1. More Life, Drake
2. Beauty and the Beast, Various Artists
3. Rather You Than Me, Rick Ross
4. ÷, Ed Sheeran
5. Moana, Various Artists
6. There Is a Cloud, Elevation Worship
7. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
8. WildHorse, RaeLynn
9. Trolls (Original Motion Pictur..., Various Artists
10. Spirit, Depeche Mode
