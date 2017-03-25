Friendly Twitter exchange may lead to romance for Mindy Kaling and Sen. Cory Booker

On her popular romantic sitcom The Mindy Project, star Mindy Kaling’s character is perpetually toiling from heartbreak to heartbreak in search of “the one.”

But Kaling may just have found herself swept into a real-life romance thanks to a Twitter exchange with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

It all started on a Project episode, when Kaling’s character Mindy Lahiri commented on Booker’s fictional presence at a party in Lahiri’s beloved Manhattan, saying, “Cory Brooker? I can’t believe he came. Anything to get out of Newark.”

Newark — the second largest city in the New York metropolitan area — is in the state of New Jersey. The state is often jabbed by Kaling’s character on the show.

Booker, 47, tweeted to Kaling, 37, saying he disagrees with her quip on Newark, but that he still loves her.

Kaling was quick to respond, saying the “heart” feeling is mutual.

Seeing his opportunity to swoop in with the now-inevitable ask, Booker tweeted “Come have dinner with me in Newark?”

The PATH train, for commuters travelling between New York and New Jersey, jumped in to assist with date night logistics.

But Booker had another plan in mind:

What happens next could shape up to be a budding romance, and at the very least Kaling may have a potential guest appearance lined up for her show.

It’s a long shot, but this could even lead to her becoming the next First Lady.

And that isn’t just a TV show fantasy, as Booker was among the leading contenders for vice president in Hilary Clinton’s administration and is being considered a presidential hopeful for the next U.S. election.