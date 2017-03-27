Box Office Top 20: 'Beauty' adds $90.4 million in weekend 2
LOS ANGELES — Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" performed even better than expected in its second weekend in
"Beauty and the Beast" easily topped the crop of newcomers — including Lionsgate's "Power Rangers," which got off to a solid start with $40 million — and a few less successful debuts as well.
The sci-fi thriller "Life," starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds opened in fourth place, behind "Kong: Skull Island," with a middling $12.5 million, while the big screen take on "CHIPS" only managed to bring in $7.7 million in its first weekend in
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Beauty And The Beast," Disney, $90,426,717, 4,210 locations, $21,479 average, $319,032,604, 2 Weeks.
2. "Power Rangers," Lionsgate, $40,300,288, 3,693 locations, $10,913 average, $40,300,288, 1 Week.
3. "Kong: Skull Island," Warner Bros., $14,670,653, 3,666 locations, $4,002 average, $133,747,891, 3 Weeks.
4. "Life," Sony, $12,501,936, 3,146 locations, $3,974 average, $12,501,936, 1 Week.
5. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $10,334,390, 3,163 locations, $3,267 average, $201,644,986, 4 Weeks.
6. "Get Out," Universal, $8,851,845, 2,474 locations, $3,578 average, $147,669,880, 5 Weeks.
7. "Chips," Warner Bros., $7,722,802, 2,464 locations, $3,134 average, $7,722,802, 1 Week.
8. "The Shack," Lionsgate, $3,859,551, 2,330 locations, $1,656 average, $49,146,595, 4 Weeks.
9. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $2,100,951, 1,638 locations, $1,283 average, $170,972,203, 7 Weeks.
10. "The Belko Experiment," OTL Releasing, $1,878,370, 1,341 locations, $1,401 average, $7,648,935, 2 Weeks.
11. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $753,140, 640 locations, $1,177 average, $167,015,012, 14 Weeks.
12. "The Last Word," Bleecker Street, $535,493, 380 locations, $1,409 average, $988,218, 4 Weeks.
13. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $457,414, 403 locations, $1,135 average, $90,851,421, 7 Weeks.
14. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $446,992, 267 locations, $1,674 average, $531,314,491, 15 Weeks.
15. "Passengers," Sony, $397,472, 506 locations, $786 average, $99,886,692, 14 Weeks.
16. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $394,481, 320 locations, $1,233 average, $50,736,321, 18 Weeks.
17. "T2: Trainspotting," Sony, $389,453, 59 locations, $6,601 average, $622,727, 2 Weeks.
18. "Wilson," Fox Searchlight, $336,227, 310 locations, $1,085 average, $336,227, 1 Week.
19. "The Sense Of An Ending," CBS Films, $276,816, 235 locations, $1,178 average, $1,031,040, 3 Weeks.
20. "Phillauri," Fox International Productions, $260,982, 74 locations, $3,527 average, $260,982, 1 Week.
