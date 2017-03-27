Colombia mad over Wiz Khalifa's visit to Pablo Escobar tomb

BOGOTA — American rapper Wiz Khalifa is stirring controversy in the South American nation of Colombia, where he laid flowers and smoked what looks like a joint at the tomb of cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar.

The rapper is an avid marijuana smoker and used his Instagram account to post several photos of him smoking at Escobar's tomb in Medellin. He played a concert in the city last week.

Colombians took to social media to express outrage.