Drake's new CD 'More Life' breaks a new streaming record

NEW YORK — Drake, who was the most streamed act on Spotify last year, has started 2017 strong — his new album, "More Life," has broken the U.S. record for the number of online streams from a single album in one week.

The rapper's 22-track album recorded 385 million streams across all platforms in its first week, beating the previous record holder — Drake. His 2016 album, "Views," had owned the title with 245 million streams until "More Life" showed up on March 18, according to Nielsen Music.