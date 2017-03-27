International Festival of Authors director gets Order of France honour

TORONTO — The director of Toronto's International Festival of Authors, Geoffrey E. Taylor, has received an Order of France.

The festival says the French government has given him the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters).

Established in 1957, the honour recognizes artists, writers and others who have helped further the arts in France and throughout the world.

Other Canadians who've received the honour include authors Margaret Atwood, Douglas Coupland, John Ralston Saul and Jane Urquhart.

Taylor has worked with the IFOA for almost 30 years and has been its director for 15.