'The Handmaid's Tale' headed to Bravo and then CraveTV in Canada

TORONTO — A highly anticipated adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" has landed a Canadian broadcaster.

The 10-episode first season of the Toronto-shot drama will debut on Bravo in a special two-hour premiere event on April 30, four days after it hits the streaming service Hulu in the U.S.

The one-hour show will continue to air on subsequent Sundays.

The entire first season will also launch on Bell Media's video streaming service CraveTV this spring, following the airing of the season finale on Bravo.

Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella and Alexis Bledel are among the stars of the series.

The story is set in a totalitarian society ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.