Golden Globe winner Christine Kaufmann dies in Germany

BERLIN — Christine Kaufmann, an Austrian-born actor who became the country's first Golden Globe winner and was married to Tony Curtis in the 1960s, has died. She was 72.

Kaufmann died in Munich after a battle with leukemia, her management company told the dpa news agency Tuesday.

Born in 1945, Kaufmann made her acting debut in 1952 and won a Golden Globe for her 1961 Hollywood debut, "Town Without Pity," where she played alongside Kirk Douglas as a German girl raped by American soldiers.

She met Curtis the year later while filming "Taras Bulba" and the two married in 1963. They had two daughters before divorcing in 1968.