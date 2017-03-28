Henry Moore sculpture is returning to London's east end

LONDON — Old Flo is on her way home.

The London borough of Tower Hamlets says in a statement Tuesday that the Henry Moore bronze that was the centre of a heated legal dispute will be returning to the east London this fall. Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs says the sculpture will be placed at Cabot Square in Canary Wharf.

The cash-strapped council had threatened to sell the sculpture, "Draped Seated Woman," nicknamed old Flo. Another London borough claimed it was the rightful owner and sued. The case stalled the sale.